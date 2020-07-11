REA, Engie take power to Chipangali

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Chipangali

THE Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has started an ambitious initiative to partner with various stakeholders in upscaling and accelerating electricity uptake in rural areas where it is less than five percent.

REA chief executive officer Clement Silavwe said the authority will work with various stakeholders like Engie Power Corner to ensure that rural areas have access to clean and affordable energy.

Mr Silavwe said this yesterday at the launch of the Modern Electric Cooking Services (MECS) project, an initiative of Engie Power Corner.

The company provides clean and affordable energy in rural households.

“We have embarked on an ambitious assignment of securing partnerships with relevant stakeholders who will collaborate with us in upscaling and accelerating electricity uptake in rural areas,” Mr Silavwe said. CLICK TO READ MORE