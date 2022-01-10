Re-introducing Ngoma

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa, Stadium Ndola

BUILDCON 2 EAGLES 0

WITH Brian Mwila no longer in town, the task for Buildcon coach Boyd Mulwanda is to find the goals somewhere else within the team before he could venture into the transfer market. It seems he has done that. Step up former international Patrick ‘Dude’ Ngoma. The former Red Arrows striker yesterday helped deny Green Eagles the opportunity of moving joint second after scoring one of the two goals for Buildcon in the late kick-off. The Choma side would have moved to 31 points at par with Green Buffaloes but are now stuck on 28 points. After a barren first half, Mulwanda introduced Ngoma for Monday Bwalya on restart. With marksman Mwila now at Power Dynamos, Ngoma, who was part of the Chipolopolo at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, is certainly looking to impress. The bulky striker made an instant impact as he rounded off goalkeeper Kenneth Mwaanga on 46 minutes to put the home side on a victory trajectory. A fans’ favourite, Ngoma benefited from a Gift Lukwesa pass before finding the back of the net. Before Eagles went ahead, Buildcon custodian Prince Malekani denied Hosea Silwimba and Derrick Bulaya in quick succession midway through the first half. Referee Audrick Nkole awarded the home side a penalty on the hour mark after left-back Collins Mulenga tripped Lukwesa in the box. Lanky Lubinda Mundia stepped up and sent Mwaanga the wrong way. Ngoma could have completed a brace on 64 minutes but hit the woodwork after he was put through by Mundia. Buildcon moved to 28 points, a point below third-placed Nkana. Eagles are also on 28 points together with Zesco United and Power Dynamos. “I thank the boys for putting up a good fight,” Mulwanda, whose side has completed a double over Eagles this season, said. “It was not an easy game playing CLICK TO READ MORE