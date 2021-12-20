Re-do youth funding lists

MWAPE MWENYA, CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

TO END politicisation of youth empowerment programmes, Government has ordered the 10 provincial administrations to discard the current lists of beneficiaries and submit fresh and all-inclusive ones. Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu says the new dawn administration wants to detach politics from programmes that are aimed at improving the welfare of people. Mr Nkandu said the provincial administrations should come up with all-embracing lists that will benefit young people regardless of their political affiliation.

In August 2020, then President Edgar Lungu launched a K470 million multi-sectoral youth empowerment programme as part of efforts to support young entrepreneurs. Government also launched the Presidential Choral and Arts Festival and the K30 million youth empowerment scheme. In February this year, then Ministry of Youth and Sport bought 50 fuel tankers to empower youths who desire to venture into the fuel sub-sector as part of the youth empowerment programme. "In most places that I have visited, like Northern Province, some people were removed from the list on the basis that they were UPND sympathisers," Mr Nkandu said. The minister was speaking here yesterday during the launch of the Southern Province