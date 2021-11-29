RDAZ cautions against unnecessary cross-border travels

MWAPE MWENYA, MARY PHIRI

Lusaka, Ndola

AS countries around the world tighten controls against the new Omicron strain of coronavirus that is feared may render vaccines less effective, the Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) has advised against unnecessary cross-border travels.

RDAZ president Brian Sampa said while closing the borders immediately may not be an ideal situation on the economic front, everyone should do their part to ensure they minimise the risk.

“People should avoid unnecessary travels because cross-border movements are the major cause of the disease,” Dr Sampa said. “The isolated cases which were detected in South Africa are easily spreading all over the world because of movements.

“The economy isn’t performing well, so closing borders should not be an immediate option. Therefore, moving forward, Government should strengthen public health guidelines. In a way it should be mandatory for people to mask up in public places.

“We need to prevent the fourth wave because the treatment we have been using as a country for other waves may not work for this one.”

