RDA, Zambia Railways cement cargo deal

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Kabwe

ROAD Development Agency (RDA) and Zambia Railways Limited have formed a partnership to start transporting bulk and heavy-duty cargo by rail to reduce heavy trucks that quicken the damaging of roads.

RDA chief executive officer George Manyele says the partnership will also contribute to the reduction of accidents caused by heavy vehicles.

Mr Manyele said this when he met Zambia Railways management yesterday.

In 2018 a statutory instrument (SI) was signed, cited as the ‘railways transport of heavy goods regulations 2018 to compel 30 percent of bulk and heavy cargo to be transported by rail’.

"The full implementation of this SI will help us as an agency in protecting the road asset so that it attains its design lifespan, reduce damage and save costs for reconstruction and maintenance," he said.