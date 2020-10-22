RDA talks standardised price check-list for construction of roads

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Road Development Agency (RDA) is working on a model to come up with a standardised price check-list for the construction of road infrastructure.

Chief executive officer George Manyele said the disparities in the costs of roads is a concern not only to Government but the country at large.

Mr Manyele said in an interview recently that coming up with an innovative way of estimating the cost of road infrastructure will help Government to avoid budget overruns.

"The costing of roads has been a major challenge for Government, and as RDA we are not just sitting idle. In house, we are working on some model which will