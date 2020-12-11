RDA ready for repairs

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

ABOUT K70 million has been released to facilitate urgent repair of roads and other infrastructure prone

to destruction because of heavy rains.

Road Development Agency (RDA) acting director communications and corporate affairs Anthony Mulowa

says Government released K66 million this month to ensure prompt repair of infrastructure.

Mr Mulowa said in an interview yesterday that last year, 57 structures were damaged because

of floods, with an estimated repair cost of K213.3 million.

“The type of damage experienced last year included eroded embankments of crossings, collapsed culvert rings, eroded road sections, damaged bridges and completely washed-away culverts. CLICK TO READ MORE