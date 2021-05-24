RDA nets K107m at Kazungula Bridge

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Kazungula

THE Road Development Agency (RDA) collected K107 million in taxes in eight days of operations at Kazungula One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) and Kazungula Bridge.

The Kazungula OSBP, linking Botswana and Zambia across the Zambezi River, was opened on May 10 this year by African Union chairman and Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on the invitation of President Edgar Lungu and Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

RDA communications and corporate affairs director Masuzyo Ndhlovu said in an interview on Saturday that the agency collected more than K107 million in eight days.

Mr Ndhlovu said RDA had an income of K17.5 million during the same period last year.

"The Kazungula OSBP operates from 06:00 hours to 22:00 hours and has so far recorded a total tax revenue collection of K107,436,196.42 in comparison to K17,500, 000 that was collected in the same period last year