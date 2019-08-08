RDA has neglected Airport Road

Dear editor,

THE Airport Road is embarrassing to the nation. Right from the roundabout up to the police checkpoint, the road has potholes.

I know that Road Development Agency (RDA) has a big plan to expand the road but that is not a justification enough to leave the road in such a deplorable state.

It gives a very wrong impression about the country. When one is a first-time visitor to Zambia, they would be tempted to believe the country’s road sector has been neglected.

But the truth is that the road sector has received one of the biggest facelifts since independence. Never before have I seen such road works.

Every part of Lusaka has tarred roads. Even those areas that have never had a road have tarred roads. That is really commendable. The government is really working very, very hard.

But RDA’s inactivity on the Airport Road is sending the exact opposite picture. Why can’t RDA patch up the road if it has intentions of carrying out extensive works in the near future?

In that state, the road is already a death trap. RDA must move on site immediately.

CONCERNED MOTORIST