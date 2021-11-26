RDA directors fired

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

THE Road Development Agency (RDA) has with immediate effect terminated contracts for some directors and a senior finance manager. RDA director of communications and corporate affairs Masuzyo Ndhlovu is among those affected together with legal services director Mukupa Musonda, commercial and technical services director Wesley Kaluba, as well as director of human capital and administration Elias Mwila. The others are director of procurement Titus Chansa, director of construction and rehabilitation William Mulusa, director of finance Mulenga Kapembwa and a senior manager in finance only identified as L. Mwape. "It's quite a number of us directors affected, it started sometime last week, I think on a Tuesday, termination letters were given to some of our colleagues," one of the affected directors said. "And by morning of today (Wednesday), that is when we got our termination letters. No details have been given but