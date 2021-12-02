RB’s son Andrew has no plot in Forest 27

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

FORMER President Rupiah Banda’s son, Andrew, says he does not have any property in the controversial Forest 27, located east of Lusaka. Mr Banda, who is United Party for National Development (UPND) deputy national chairman, said he is a devoted Christian and patriot who cannot involve himself in any dubious land acquisitions in Forest 27. He has distanced himself from the Forest 27 land scandal which he labelled as an “evil scheme” and said there was no need to have his father’s name in the narration. On Sunday, the Sunday Mail published a story in which Andrew Banda has been listed to be among those who risk having their property demolished for allegedly building structures in Forest 27 without an approved building plan by the local authority. According to the enforcement notice issued from Lusaka City Council recently, the name Andrew Banda appears alongside prominent figures such as former Vice-President Inonge Wina, former Minister of Defence Davies Chama, and former Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo. But Mr Banda said he is not CLICK TO READ MORE