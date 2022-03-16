RB: Loser who won back our hearts

MY VIEWPOINT with JACK ZIMBA

RUPIAH Bwezani Banda may have lost an election – rejected by the voters in a bitterly-contested election back in 2011 – but he definitely won back our hearts.

And he didn’t have to do anything extraordinary to achieve that, but by just simply being himself – a statesman and diplomat with very good charm and poise.

Yes, RB was a real human being who walked the earth, made many mistakes and did a lot of good.

I do not claim to have known Rupiah Banda closely at all, save through the privilege of my work as a journalist. My 84-year-old grandmother who attended the same school as the former president in Katete, Eastern Province, back in the 1950s describes him, in one word – naughty – and always laughs when I ask her about him.

Yes, RB was a real “bally” of a figure, with a devil-may-care attitude that not even the office of President could contain; a man who could laugh at his own misfortune, like when a monkey peed on him on live TV while addressing a press conference under a tree at State House.

Even when he was faced with a condition as dreadful as cancer, he put up a brave face and kept his spirits high, at least in public, and made us believe in hope.

With a little introspection, one would conclude that the former President had to hold on to life until he had performed his ultimate diplomacy stunt, that is bringing HH and ECL to the table at a crucial time; an act that earned him the ultimate respect, and a seat next to Kenneth Kaunda.

And talking about that, there is an unnecessary debate on social media about who should be the father of the nation now that RB is dead.

To begin with, a nation can only have one father, and in our case, it was Dr Kenneth Kaunda, who was our founding president.

And when he died, his mantle did not fall on anyone.

Even America, which is 244 years old, has only one father of the nation, and that is its founding President, George Washington.

So those pushing our country up for adoption must know that we are a grown-up orphan capable of taking care of ourselves.

But that is not to say ECL cannot play the role of a father figure when need be. That is what RB did at a critical hour.

Other than that, we should be proud of ourselves as a nation that our former presidents do not die in exile, seeking refuge in a foreign country; and that those alive do not live under house arrest or in the bush trying to illegally come back to power.

I may sound too simplistic, but the strength of democracy is also measured by the country’s former presidents – men who were once all too powerful, but now live as private citizens; and the more former presidents the better.

That is why even those that didn’t like Edgar Lungu as President must now like him in his new position as former president, and must respect him as an elder statesman.

At the time of writing this article, another pillar in Christine Mulundika had fallen. Once one of the most powerful women in the country under UNIP, Mrs Mulundika was a lion of a woman at a time when gender equality was not even part of our vocabulary.

Her name is indelibly written in law text books when she and seven others challenged the application of the ever contentious Public Oder Act back in the mid-1990s.

Yes the old guard, pillars that once held our nation up, are falling like dominos, but they are not falling off to leave the country to a ruinous fall, they are falling off to reveal the cast – the foundation that holds our nation together.

That is why even when Kaunda died, we were shocked as a nation, but not shaken.

Lastly, we usually remember great men by naming public squares, buildings and other structures after them, and so I have a suggestion.

How about naming the “nameless” Cancer Diseases Hospital at UTH after Rupiah Banda? It will be a befitting memorial to the man. But of course we must first address many of the concerns RB himself raised about our cancer treatment.

We must ensure that it is well-equipped and well-staffed to cater to the needs of the population, whether rich or poor.

As a nation, we still have a long way off in cancer treatment. RB himself had to be flown abroad for treatment. How many people have such privilege?

The reality that faces cancer patients in our country is so grim that many succumb to hopelessness rather than the disease itself.

Not too long ago, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo toured the Cancer Diseases Hospital and was told there were no chemo drugs and some equipment was broken down, with patients from out of town stuck on queues.

Add to that the country having far few oncologists to cater for the ever growing number of cancer patients.

This forces some patients to seek treatment at private facilities, but that comes at an astronomical cost.

For instance, admission costs as much as K1,000 per night and another K1,000 each time one is seen by an oncologist. Then nursing care plus mixing of drugs pushes the total bill to about K8,000 per visit, plus one has to pay through the nose for drugs.

A colleague of mine has to spend about K15,000 each time he goes for chemo. Now, this is the cancer killing our citizens.

