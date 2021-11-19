RB calls out failure

CHISHIMBA BWALYA,Lusaka

FORMER President Rupiah Banda has called on stakeholders of the beautiful game to find a solution to Chipolopolo’s perennial failure since winning the Africa Cup nine years ago. President Banda said people in the country are no longer happy about the team’s results and has urged football administrators to put their differences aside in order to find answers. “We are not in this just for personal glory, we are in it for the people, and if the people are not happy, it doesn’t matter what you think, you have failed,” he said. “Unfortunately I speak up. We are not happy, so why don’t we sit down and think about it together?” His comments came barely 24 hours after Zambia suffered a 3-1 loss to Tunisia on Tuesday evening, a defeat that sealed their fate of missing out on next year’s World Cup in Qatar. It is the fifth major tournament Chipolopolo has failed to secure qualification to since 2015 when they last appeared at the Africa Cup. In that time, Zambia has only managed to qualify at the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) twice whilst missing out on three successive AfCON and two World Cup tournaments. The predicament has also seen CLICK TO READ MORE