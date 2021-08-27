Ray of hope

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

THERE is hope yet that Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi will have England-based duo Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu for the World Cup qualifier against Tunisia with FIFA president Gianni Infantino stepping in to try and resolve the impasse surrounding the release of players for September's international break. But rather than threatening clubs with sanctions if they do not release the players, the world soccer governing body is looking to resolve the stand-off by talking to the United Kingdom government. The UK government's hard-line stance against COVID-19 means players who will play in the so-called red-list countries such as Zambia risk facing a 10-day quarantine upon their return to that country. It is that prospect which made Premier League clubs resolve not to release their players. A 10-day quarantine would entail players missing two rounds of Premier League fixtures, a European tie for some and a third-round Carabao clash. The Premier League clubs were joined in their stance by the English Football League (EFL), the professional association football club in England and Wales, from which the Premier League broke away in 1992. The Spanish LaLiga also followed suit by