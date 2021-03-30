Raw milk price soars

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Dairy Association of Zambia (DAZ) says there is an increase in the price of raw milk to between K8 and K11 per litre due to the rise in demand for the commodity following the enactment of the customs and excise amendment bill of 2020 which came into effect on January 1 this year.

Previously raw milk was fetching between K4 and K5 per litre.

In the 2021 national budget, Government introduced excise duty at the rate of K1.50 per litre on reconstituted milk and harmonised import duty rate on CLICK TO READ MORE