Rare media entrepreneurship

SUNDAY PROFILE With NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

“EVEN if you are young, you have to think about life after formal employment because it could come earlier than expected,” these are the words of advice for youths from a media entrepreneur.

“As young people, we should not always think about being employed, but take every opportunity that comes seriously, network and keep contacts,” adds Mwape Kumwenda, the managing director of Crown Television.

Crown Television is the ‘new child’ on the media block, owned by young professional journalists led by Ms Kumwenda.

What initially started as an idea in 2016 has turned out to be a successful project with over 40 workers and bureaus in Chinsali, Chipata, Choma, Kabwe, Livingstone, Mongu, and Solwezi.

The concept of coming up with a media organisation was birthed from insight that working for an individual is not sustainable.

“From the time my colleagues and I worked at Muvi Television and later Prime Television in 2019, we sat and realised that we did not have a secure future in terms of thriving.

“We discussed how we could secure our future and thought of finding resources to start a media production company,” Ms Kumwenda shares.

Others in the plan were Oswald Yambani, Lloyd Kapusa, Naomi Mweemba, Mike Mubanga, and Clive Kalunga.

However, Naomi, Mike and Clive fell off the blueprint along the way because the process was taking longer than CLICK TO READ MORE