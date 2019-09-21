Rapist committed to High Court for sentence

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A YOUTH of Lusaka who took advantage of a married woman’s vulnerability to sexually abuse her has been convicted of rape and committed to the High Court, where a minimum of a 15-year jail term awaits him.

On the material day after midnight, Stanley Phiri, a barman in Chawama township, found the victim in a makeshift store, where he raped her after threatening to kill her if she raised alarm.