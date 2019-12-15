Rape victim demands back potency from landlady

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

AN EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD boy of Ganerton Township in Kitwe says he is now experiencing a weak erection after his 45-year-old landlord forced him to have sex with her.

The boy alleged before the Ganerton Local Court that the landlord’s wife, Jane Kanimbi, upon noticing that the plaintiff’s brother had left for work on October 25, went to him, wrapped in a chitenge material and asked him to have sex with her.

The plaintiff’s elder brother shares the same compound with his land lord CLICK TO READ MORE