PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola
A RAPE victim on Wednesday last week narrated before a judge how she is struggling to deal with the trauma of failing to find a job and being stigmatised by society.
The woman narrated before Ndola High Court judge Yvone Chembe how her husband left her after she was raped by Felix Mwape, a taxi driver, who also sexually abused several other women on different occasions.
“From the time I was raped, all my friends laugh at me. I fail to even look for a job because everyone knows about this and my husband says he doesn’t want me anymore,” the victim said.
This is in a case Mwape, 23, of Luanshya, is charged with seven counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of rape, indecent assault, assault and
Rape victim bemoans stigma
