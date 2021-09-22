Rangers’ ‘Project Return’ on course

TIM ZULU, Lusaka

Nchanga Rangers’ ‘Project Return’, a pursuit to go back to the FAZ Super League is on course so far.

Rangers have won two games in a row in the Eden University National Division One League although it is no different from how they started their campaign the previous year.

From there after, the Chingola giants who finished the league on seventh position went for a serious silence rebranding from players, stadia renovation to a luxurious bus among others and given the depth in the team we dont expect any excuses this season around.

“We want to remain and work quietly and play our football. We are happy we have an exciting team that can give us that which has eluded us the past two seasons, for now we shall remain humble and focus on one game at a time,” Rangers’ vice-president Shapi Shachinda said.

Shachinda adds that their main target this season is to make Nchanga Stadium a fortress besides grinding results on the road.

"This time around, we shall take things in their strides. We have a phenomenal team of extremely talented boys that has been assembled in the