Rangers executive must go

Dear editor

NCHANGA Rangers have gone an embarrassing seven games without a win. The team has only won one point out of a total of 21 points.This follows the firing of Evans Sakala and his assistant Evans Mwaba and the subsequent hiring of Happy Sichikolo. The team is not sitting well on the Super Division log and is relegation-bound.

It is clear that the changes that have been made have had no impact on bettering our position as well as our outlook as a team. As supporters, it is incumbent upon us to act in a way that will compel the team, its management and sponsors to become proactive and respond favourably in averting demotion into zone football.

It is clear that the executive committee has no vision for the club. This is evident in the manner in which the team has gone into this season’s campaign. We have seen our players go for a number of months without being paid while our kit has been pathetic, to say the least, and the executive has failed to attract other sponsors. It is clear that Konkola Copper Mines has little or no interest in the performance of the team.

As a result we demand that KCM should publicly declare how much it gives to Rangers in grants every month, with documentary evidence.

RANGERS SUPPORTERS

Lusaka