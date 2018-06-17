Rangers deserve adequate support

Game ON! with BENEDICT TEMBO

KONKOLA Copper Mines’ (KCM) erratic support to MTN Super Division side Nchanga Rangers Football Club is worrying.Lack of adequate support by KCM is the reason Rangers are fighting relegation every season.

As long as the club remains cashless, it cannot fight for titles.

Yes, because the club cannot afford to retain its best players nor attract very good talent from fellow Super Division clubs.

This has resulted in Rangers becoming an academy where wealthy clubs simply pluck players at will.

While KCM is not expected to lavish Rangers with cash, the mining giant is expected to provide financial support to enable the club to fulfil most of its financial obligations.

Currently, Rangers owe players one month salaries from last year. They are in one month deficit even this year.

This has greatly demotivated the players and the performance on the pitch is showing.

When coach Evans Sakala said the players were playing under protest in their loss to Power Dynamos, the club management responded by terminating his contract along with seven players.

The Rangers executive should not have been high-handed in their reaction to Sakala’s comments because he merely told the truth.

Rather, the executive should have symphathised with Sakala because there was little he could do as the issue of motivation was beyond him.

Rangers’ top brass should understand the team’s predicament better than Sakala because they are involved in trying to find counterpart support from the corporate world.

And it is not a secret that because KCM allegedly does not pay its suppliers on time, which is normal in business, very few corporates are willing to give back to Rangers.

Symbiocity is normal in business and Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) is a very good example.

Nkana, the 12-time champions, are swimming in money because they are pampered by MCM and its suppliers.

This is because MCM enjoys a sound relationship with its suppliers who, in appreciation, give back to Nkana.

This is the information frustrated Rangers supporters do not have.

The situation has been made worse by the failure by the executive to explain the dilemma it faces to supporters.

The members of the executive cannot be blamed because they are KCM employees who are not expected to bad-mouth their bosses.

Rangers are at cross-roads and need help like yesterday.

Rangers’ problems cannot be addressed by supporters insulting or criticising executive members but working closely.

Every stakeholder should bring to the table practical solutions such as linking the team to well-wishers to bail the club out of its quagmire.

Chingola legislator Matthew Nkhuwa and his Nchanga counterpart Chali Chilombo should be part of the solutions to help Rangers come out of their current predicament.

Rangers deserve to remain in top flight.

Let the Chingola community arise and put hands together.

Rangers belong to Chingola and all well-meaning residents should put their money where their mouths are.

Women’s squad deserves sponsorship, proper preps

Congratulations to the women’s national team for qualifying for the 11th Total Women’s Africa Championship.

The qualification in Harare, where Zambia triumphed 2-1, could not have been sweeter than coming 24 hours after the men’s team lost 4-2 to their southern neighbours in the final of the Council of Southern African Football Associations Senior Challenge Cup.

Most people had given up on the Shepolopolo when they lost the first leg 1-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Given the credentials of the Shepolopolo, it was a foregone conclusion that Zimbabwe were booking their place to Ghana.

However, it was not to be as coach Bruce Mwape and his girls had other plans, upsetting the tables in Harare, where it was least expected, by delivering a masterstroke.

The win has vindicated Mwape’s coaching pedigree, having previously served as assistant coach of the Zambia Under-23 in 2012, and the Under-17 four years later.

Now, the ball is in the court of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and the Ministry of Sport to motivate the players.

They deserve a golden handshake for the victory and for putting the country on the African soccer map.

FAZ should line-up high profile friendly matches like it did for the men’s Under-20 national team prior to hosting the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations and enroute to the FIFA World Cup in South Korea.

But FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said: “We didn’t enter a team due to restructuring. Even in the current team we had to remove the bad elements.”

I hope that the corporate world takes advantage of the women’s squad by spoiling them with gifts and sponsorship.

They are now a brand to raise any corporate flag across Africa.

Banks, especially those with West African roots, pay televisions, mobile phone providers, marketers of women’s products and textile companies should take advantage of the exploits of the Shepolopolo to sell them across Africa.

