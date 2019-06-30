Randy 89-year-old man turn to girlfriends

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

AT AN age where most men regret not having been role models to their children, an 89-year-old husband of Zambia Township is allegedly still proving his sexual prowess by engaging in multiple sexual relationships with women and occasionally throws used condoms at his wife.

Rodrick Mwale, 89, was reconciled to his wife, Astridah Bwale, 60, whom he had sued for reconciliation on grounds that she sexually starves him.