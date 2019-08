MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ENGLAND-BASED striker Noble Ramsey is excited to get a call-up to the under-23 national team ahead of the 2019 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations last round qualifier against Congo- Brazzaville.

Ramsey said in an interview from his base yesterday that he will work hard to be part of the final squad that will face the Congolese.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/