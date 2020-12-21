Rampant Zanaco go second, Power held

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, MATHEWS KABAMBA

Lusaka, Kitwe

ZANACO 4 LUMWANA 0

IF this could be the Zanaco side that can be turning up consistently for matches, they would not even be sitting in second place behind leaders Zesco United after yesterday’s comprehensive victory over Lumwana.

But Zanaco’s story of the season so far has tended to swing between the sublime and the ridiculous.

Supporters have failed to understand the reason, but coach Chris Kaunda has pointed out the players’ attitude as the reason.

Well, the attitude yesterday was the kind that wins matches and ultimately trophies.

A brace each by Moses Phiri and Abraham Siankombo against Lumwana Radiants meant the Bankers go into the Christmas break in second position on 18 points, just a point below Zesco.

Lumwana coach Tenant Chembo, who recently replaced veteran Patrick Phiri on the technical bench, had talked of seeing progress in his