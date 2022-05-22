Raising school funds in janitorial works

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

CLEANING toilets for a living is considered as a demeaning job by many because of the embarrassment it is associated with.

Not so many people would go for a job of cleaning toilets even at a point of desperation, but the case is different for Gibson Zulu, 23. Gibson, a first-year student of Mass Communication and Public Relations at Cavendish University, is cleaning toilets to raise tuition fees and daily survival. He has been doing this job for the last two years under a named cleaning company.

"I first started cleaning toilets in Grade Seven. I would go to help a friend who worked for a cleaning company I am currently working for during school holidays. He understood my vulnerability and he would take me along and would in the end give me a token of appreciation," Gibson recalled. Though his friend invited him illegally, Gibson gladly tagged along and did the job willingly. With time, Gibson became known to the cleaning company, which eventually employed him after he completed secondary school in 2020. Gibson currently cleans toilets at Society Business Park on Cairo road in Lusaka. He said there are so many frustrations that come with cleaning toilets and that the job requires tolerance and endurance. "It has not been easy, some people use the toilets and ask you to go and flush. When you try to reason with them, they will tell you 'that is your job, you are paid for it'," Gibson said. He said some people deliberately defecate on the floor and walk out. "It is disgusting to clean someone's faecal matter. I have to wear gloves, take it off the floor and throw it in a toilet pan," he said. He said some people choose to urinate on the floor and say it is the duty of the cleaner to mop the floor. He said cleaning toilets might derail one's self-esteem because of how it is viewed by society. "I am doing this job because I have no option. If something better came up, I would definitely quit. For now it is better to continue working because this job pays my bills," Gibson said. At home in Kalingalinga Township, he tells his friends that he is a supervisor for fear of being laughed at. He said only a few trusted friends know that he cleans toilets. Gibson said mockery at work is the order of the day as some clients tell him that cleaning toilets is a job for old people. "Many times some clients have made me feel like cleaning toilets is the only thing I can do in my life. It makes me feel like I cannot amount to anything better in life. But I know that