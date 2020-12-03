Raising generation of African female leaders

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

FORMER First Lady of the United States (US) Michelle Obama once said, “Whether you come from a council estate or a country estate, your success will be determined by your own confidence and fortitude.”

At the same time, Mrs Obama said “I am an example of what is possible when girls from the very beginning of their lives are loved and nurtured by people around them.”

Indeed, it is possible for one to succeed if they remain determined and, most importantly, if they have mentors to guide them through life’s journey.

However, few girls and women have mentors they can interact with often and hold their hands, and this has, to some extent, led to women’s representation in leadership roles lagging behind.

It is against this background that Mizinga Melu has formed a network, When Females Lead (WFL), which aims to build ambitious and confident women who are passionate about achieving excellent careers and becoming leaders.

Emphasis is also being placed around character building and biblical principles as they are key ingredients for a woman to excel.

Mrs Melu, who is Absa Zambia chief executive officer (CEO), believes that women and girls need the right support system to excel, hence the formation of WFL.

“Regardless of whether you are just about to get started with your career, have a job or you are feeling like making a change, we all need a support network.”

“By having women representation in leadership, we believe this introduces broader perspectives and diversity, and enables them to CLICK TO READ MORE