Raise guard against raging Omicron

THE fourth wave is already here. It has come much earlier than anticipated. The Ministry of Health says last week, the country recorded 5,431 new cases with 158 admissions and nine deaths compared to the previous week’s report of 765 cases, 29 admissions and three deaths, a sharp increase of 610 percent, 200 percent and 445 percent respectively. In the last 24 hours, Zambia recorded 609 new COVID-19 cases out of the 3,488 tests conducted countrywide, (17 percent overall national positivity). At district level, the new cases were reported from 44 out of 116 districts, with the top six being Lusaka (214), Kitwe (57), Chingola (25), Choma (23), Kalumbila (21), and Ndola 20). The country’s overall positivity for the week rose from two percent to 11 percent, representing a positivity rate of above five percent. Last year, the second wave was anticipated in December 2020 but only hit in January this year. The incident levels that were experienced in January last year means that there is increased community transmission of COVID-19. This is evident by these high numbers of new cases and admissions being recorded. To date, the cumulative number of Omicron positive samples stands at 65.

It can safely be assumed that majority of the individuals suffering from COVID-19 are carrying this new Omicron variant. Given the highly transmissible nature of the Omicron variant, there is need for urgent introspection of how citizens can better protect themselves. COVID-19 is not new in Zambia. It has been with us since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in March last year. What is new, however, is the variant because COVID has been mutating. Given that the disease is now in our communities, it has become imperative for every citizen to play a role by sticking to the five golden rules of COVID-19. Adhering to the five golden rules of COVID-19 by masking up in public; maintaining physical distance; washing hands frequently or use hand sanitizer; avoiding crowded places and staying at home and seeking medical attention early if symptomatic will greatly help in preventing its spread. Let us not drop our guard, especially now that we are heading towards Christmas and New Year celebrations. There is need to celebrate responsibly. While religiously sticking to the five golden rules, it is imperative to embrace the sixth rule: vaccination. Vaccination remains a key intervention to prevent disease, hospital admissions, disease severity and death. The evidence is overwhelming that no matter which one you take, the vaccines offer life-saving protection against a disease that has killed millions. The pandemic is far from over, and they are our best bet of staying safe. It is encouraging that the past week, the country has continued to see an encouraging increase in the number of vaccine doses administered., with the vaccine drive being to get to “2 million doses by Christmas” playing a key role. While this is on-going, we would like to see local scientists getting involved in the search for a sustainable solution. Our scientists, together with our medical experts should be well ahead of time by being abreast with COVID-19 and being able to provide guidance to the nation during its time of need such as this one.