Raise bar higher, Malila prods UNZA

MWAKA LENGALENGA, Lusaka

UNIVERSITY of Zambia (UNZA) School of Law should continue providing a competitive environment for students to thrive and positively contribute to the fraternity. Chief Justice Mumba Malila says the institution's law degree should stand for something distinctive and different from others, especially that it provides a good learning environment. Justice Malila said this yesterday during the UNZA School of Law prize-presentation ceremony at which some students were recognised for their hard work. "I am elated that the School of Law decided to name two prizes in my honour, the Mumba Malila prize for human rights law and the Mumba Malila award for directed research. "Being passionate in human rights issues and having been the first assistant dean – research in the School of Law, my association to these prizes could not have been more appropriate," Justice Malila said. He said there is need to 'tell the story behind the UNZA story' to prevent people from forgetting sacrifices by Zambia's former President Kenneth Kaunda and other citizens who built the institution. Justice Malila said the challenge for every Zambian is to keep standards at the institution high by producing well-trained lawyers. He said some higher learning institutions have compromised their standards after rushing to increase numbers. "Your predecessors have set over the years high standards. Your duty is to raise the bar even higher," he said. Justice Malila said UNZA law graduates are expected to be well equipped and versed in the law. The Chief Justice also urged them to