Rainwater harvest solution to water insufficiency

VIOLET MENGO, Churu, India

LICHMA Devi, 65, is a resident of Baniyala village in Tanangar block of Churu district in Rajasthan State, India.

Baniyala village is one of the communities in north India that face the challenge of access to clean water supply.

Water forms the lifeline of any society. It is essential for the environment, food and sustainable development.

Like Churu, clean and safe water is rare in many parts of the world. Families wake up well before dawn and travel long distances to haul water back home.

According to data from UNICEF, in 2017, 2.1 billion people lacked safe drinking water at home, more than twice as many lack safe sanitation.

This chore is typically left to women and young girls, a situation that keeps girls from going to school. Often, the only water they find is unsafe and unsanitary.

Devi, a widow and mother of eight children, has lived in Baniyala village all her life, and when she talks about access to clean water supply, she vividly remembers how she used to struggle to access the commodity for her household.

She used to travel every morning to draw water from a community pond whose water was often dirty. It made her family sick.

“I lost my husband some years ago and was left to fend for the family. It has not been easy living in this village where access to water supply is a major challenge, but we get by somehow,” she says.

She is an example of women putting their best effort to make ends meet. She grows vegetables, keeps cattle and CLICK TO READ MORE