Rainstorm leaves 160 families homeless

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipangali

OVER 160 families have been left homeless in Mugubudu of Chipangali district after their houses were damaged by heavy rains on Saturday evening.

The affected families spent the night under trees but Government has now provided them with tents.

The rains, which were characterised by a strong wind, left a trail of destruction which included two schools and a police post.

Chipangali Town Council Secretary John Mwanza informed Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale, who visited the area