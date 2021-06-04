Rainbow shines on PF

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

BELIEVING that changing government for expediency may hamper development, Rainbow Party has partnered with the Patriotic Front (PF) to ensure that President Edgar Lungu easily sails through the August 12 general elections. Rainbow Party first deputy secretary general Robert Chikwelete says the PF is the only political organisation which has the capacity to unite the nation. Mr Chikwelete was speaking yesterday when Rainbow Party and the PF signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to solidify the former’s support to the latter. He said Zambians should not

repeat a mistake made in 1991 when they voted UNIP out of power, a situation he said drove the country's development backwards."A change of government will spell doom and disaster for Zambia. Past experiences have shown us that new governments do not want to build on the foundation left by previous governments. This is what we saw in 1991 when UNIP lost to MMD," Mr Chikwelete said. According to Mr Chikwelete,