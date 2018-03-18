RAIN CUTS OFF THREE TOWNS

HENRY SINYANGWE, Mporokoso

THREE districts, Nsama, Kaputa and Nsumbu in the Northern Province have been cut off from the rest of the country following the destruction of a 3- kilometre stretch of the Mporokoso-Nsama road by heavy rains.

And over 250 houses have been destroyed in Nsama and Mporokoso districts.

Northern Province has received heavy rains in the last two weeks.

Road Development Agency (RDA) regional manager Simon Chimwando said the agency is making efforts to create a temporary passage while work on the road is going on … http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/