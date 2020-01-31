Railways after its glory days

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

RAILWAYS is one of the oldest townships in the tourist capital, which came into being during the construction of Zambia’s railway line in the early 1900s.

This is one township where the landlords, who in the past were spoilt by free social services by Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) during its heyday, learnt the hard way to cope without free water and electricity.

After the situation changed overnight, some residents have not recovered from the shock.

Railways Township shares its boundary with Linda Township and it falls under Kariba ward, whose councillor is Robert Chileshe of the Patriotic Front (PF).

The history of the township dates back to the construction of the first railway line in the country, the 150km Livingstone-Kalomo railway line.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/