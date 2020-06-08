Rail saboteurs jailed

CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone

THREE men of Pemba, including a grade 12 pupil, have been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment each for being in possession of stolen railway infrastructure.

This is in a matter Bartholomew Sikacheya, Obvious Chinyama, and Munsanje Hamachila were charged with failing to account for property reasonably believed to have been stolen.

The trio pleaded guilty to the charge.

On November 26 last year in Pemba, the three failed to account for 671 rail clips worth K20,000, the property of