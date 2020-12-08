Raft of Bills under way

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

TO STRENGTHEN economic diversification through industrialisation and job creation, Cabinet has approved the implementation of the National Productivity Policy.

Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya said it is imperative for the policy to be adopted because productivity is an overarching issue affecting all the sectors of the economy.

Ms Siliya said the approval was made at the 26th virtual Cabinet meeting chaired by President Edgar Lungu.

“The policy will address, among others, issues of low productivity, poor attitudes towards work and low human capital development,” she said.

"As the nation aspires to attain a middle-income status by 2030, it is important to put in place appropriate policies, strategies, rules and procedures on how to