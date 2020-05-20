Radio station attackers nabbed

MELODY MUPETA, NANCY SIAME

Kitwe, Lusaka

FOUR suspected Patriotic Front (PF) cadres have been arrested in Isoka for allegedly storming a community radio station and throwing teargas canisters in its studio.

This was during a live programme which featured United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema on Monday.

Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase confirmed the arrest of Willard Kapila, 31, John Kapiku, 43, Davy Sichone, 37, and Misheck Luhanga, 54, all of Isoka. They have been arrested for criminal trespass, unlawful wounding and