Rachel ready to launch ‘Christ Revealed’

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AWARD-WINNING gospel singer Rachel Nanyangwe will on July 28 launch her third album titled Christ Revealed.The album launch, dubbed The Encounter, will be at Blessing Center in Lusaka’s Emmasdale township and will feature other artistes like Mutamula Mwale, Christine, Suwilanji and Reuben.

In December last year, Rachel officially unveiled the album at a special event that was held at Protea Hotel in Lusaka.

The 12-track album took about seven years to complete.

“The journey to Christ Revealed has taken us seven years, it has been exciting as well as challenging,” she shared. “I had the privilege to work with an amasing group of highly gifted vocalists, instrumentalists, producers as well as artists both locally and abroad. This project was born out of many situations. I’ve lost friends and partners in ministry that were very dear to me.

“I’ve had moments that pushed me against the wall and made me feel like quitting. However, I came to realise that no matter the circumstances, God expects to be worshipped. All in all, I have seen the hand of God and experienced miracles.”

The album, produced by her husband Edwin at Tyme Lyne Entertainment, has songs like Our God Reigns (Live), Wash in the Blood, Super Power, Take Me Deeper, I Will Praise, Worship Medley, You Are Yahweh, Revival Come, Namitotela, Shing’anga, Twamimya (Live) and Ilangeni.

Rachel told the Weekend Mail in Lusaka that the album, which is mostly worship, has the backing vocals of Penjani, Mutamula Mwale and the Elect Band.

“The songs in the album keep me moving because at some point I wanted to quit due to circumstances but God had his own way,” she said.

Rachel is hoping that her fans will join her at the launch of the album which will be live.

“This album is different because it just awakens and revives your spirit, worship is the best when you have challenges because it makes you understand that God knows your troubles,” she said.

Rachel debuted in the gospel music industry in 2006 with the album Ulukuta followed by her sophomore Nu-Chapter in 2010.