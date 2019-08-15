Rachael Nachula explains penalty miss

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

SHE-POLOPOLO striker Rachael Nachula says she wanted to score a classic goal when she missed a penalty during a Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship Group B match against Botswana last Tuesday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Nachula delivered probably the worst miss of the tournament, sending her effort wide, prompting Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu to accuse her of deliberately missing her effort in a bid to avoid facing the Malawians in the semi-finals.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/