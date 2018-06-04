Quicksilver wants sharp Chipolopolo

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

FOLLOWING a 0-0 scoreline in regulation time in the COSAFA Cup quarter-final match against Namibia, Chipolopolo coach Beston Chambeshi says the technical bench will work on sharpening the frontline.Although generally happy with the result which saw Zambia win the match 4-3 on penalties at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, Chambeshi has rightly identified the strike force as requiring some surgical work.

“I think it’s worrying [failing to score in regulation time] but all I can say, and this is the first game, we were in a hurry to kill the game but we have learnt one or two things from this game,” he said in his post-match comments.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/