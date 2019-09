DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

A CONFIDENT under-23 national team yesterday left for Congo- Brazzaville with coach Beston Chambeshi saying his charges are not under pressure ahead of tomorrow’s decisive 2019 Egypt Africa Cup of Nations final round return leg.

Zambia are carrying a 2-1 lead from the first leg played at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Wednesday night.