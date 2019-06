PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has urged the African Union Commission (AUC) to accelerate the recruitment of people to manage the Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC) secretariat in Zambia and make it an effective mechanism of operations.

Mrs Wina said the secretariat has a lot of work to do to ensure the institution is up and running soon.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/