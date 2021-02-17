‘Quick response saves fields from armyworms’

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

LIVINGSTONE District Cooperative Union (LDCU) chairman Rwinki Mapanza says Government’s quick response to mitigate the invasion of fall armyworms has saved over 75 percent of crop fields from damage.

Mr Mapanza said in an interview that almost all crop fields were on the verge of being destroyed following the invasion of the pests, but the pesticides were distributed on time.

“I can safely say that over 75 percent of the crop fields have been spared. Government’s intervention has helped lessen the calamity,” he said.

Mr Mapanza said the district is poised to record a bumper harvest because of the timely distribution of farm inputs under the CLICK TO READ MORE