DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AFTER the abject performance of the Chipolopolo on Tuesday, questions were being asked to those managing the team, with the minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development holding nothing back.

Emmanuel Mulenga yesterday questioned the abilities of the Aggrey Chiyangi-led technical bench, wondering if the Chipolopolo job is too big for them to handle.