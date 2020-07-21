Question: To play or not?

MATHEWS KABAMBA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Kitwe, Ndola

FOOTBALL administrator Simataa Simataa is against the decision to continue the Super Division after some players tested positive to the coronavirus.

After four months, the league resumed on Sunday with a double header involving Zesco United and Kansanshi Dynamos as well as Power Dynamos against Buildcon at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium despite a number of players being found to have COVID-19.

But in an interview yesterday, Simataa said the league should have been cancelled in the interest of players, sponsors and all other stakeholders involved.

“When COVID-19 came, it was like a force majeure, we should have cancelled the league there and then, you know this situation is a like a bomb, when a bomb explodes some will die, some will be injured and there will be survivors but those who have survived should not feel like they are special,” Simataa said.

The former FAZ president, who also worked as Lusaka Dynamos chief executive officer more recently, presented a catalogue of reasons why the league should have been nulled during COVID–19 times.

"Number one sponsors, there is what we call sponsor fatigue," he said. "Recently there was re-alignment of the league, we had a transitional league in-between and