MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

IN HER quest to pass Grade Nine examinations, a 17-year old girl of Kitwe ended up in bed with a man who promised to give her a leaked examination paper but she became pregnant.

This was heard in a case in which Judy Chanda, 17, sued James Mulanji, 24, demanding support for her pregnancy.

Chanda told Buchi Local Court magistrate Elita Bwalya she met Mulanji in September 2017.