Queen up against Queen

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

MAMPI aka Queen Diva, Cleo Ice Queen and Roberto have been nominated for the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) to be held at the Dallas Bomb Factory in Texas, USA this October.

However, for the fans of both Mampi and Cleo Ice Queen, they will have to split their loyalties as the two female artistes have been pitted against each other in the Best Southern Africa Females category.

They are going up against eight other top African artistes in Ammara Brown (Zimbabwe), Busiswa (South Africa), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Shashl (Zimbabwe), Zonke (South Africa), Lady X (South Africa), Bucie (South Africa) and Kelly Khumalo (South Africa).http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/