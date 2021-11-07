Queen mother rocks marriage

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

HIS mother-in-law constantly taunted him as an impotent man, and so he packed his bags and left his wife.

Amos Simwanza, 28, of Chazanga township in Lusaka, said he had been hesitant to pay bride price because of the insults he received from his mother-in-law, Queen Nakamba.

He was testifying in a matter in which he was sued in the Matero Local Court for failing to pay bride price.

Simwanza told the court that he had lost interest in his wife because of her mother’s behaviour.

"My mother-in-law insults me that I am impotent whenever she gets drunk. She says I have erectile dysfunction on grounds that I delayed to father a child from 2017 when I started living with