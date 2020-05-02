Quarrel ends in death

CATHERINE MUMBA

Choma

IN A fight which ensued during a drinking spree, a 40-year-old man of Kazungula has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife by hitting her continuously with various objects.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police Diamond Likashi said the incident happened on Thursday between 00:30 hours and 05:00 hours.

The victim has been identified as Petronella Kanchumbe, 33, of Satela, and the suspect Mukamba Mubila.

“The couple is said to have had a quarrel during the outing where they were consuming an illicit spirit commonly known as kachasu,” he said. CLICK TO READ MORE