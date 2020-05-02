Quarantined mines consented, says NFCA

NKOMBO KACHEMBA

Chambishi

MINING companies which have quarantined employees at workplaces to prevent the spread of coronavirus sought approval from the Mines Safety Department.

Some mines on the Copperbelt have isolated workers at company premises for one month to avert contracting and spreading the virus.

Chambishi Non-Ferrous Corporation Africa Mining (NFCA) in Chambishi is one of the firms which have confined their workforce.

On Thursday, Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa visited the mine after receiving complaints that workers in isolation are living in a deplorable condition. CLICK TO READ MORE